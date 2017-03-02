Alec Baldwin has weighed in on the possibility of standing in for President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. Traditionally the sitting president attends each year and is roasted by a comic, but Trump announced in February that he will skip the event.

“There are people who are lobbying to play Trump at the dinner,” Baldwin told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night. “I wouldn’t say I’m not lobbying,” he added.

The actor, who has impersonated Trump on “Saturday Night Live” since the Season 42 premiere, said there are YouTube impersonators popping up to take his place as the premiere mimicker.

“There’s a lot of Trump competition,” he said. When Kimmel pushed back that Baldwin doesn’t have to worry about losing his throne, the former “30 Rock” star responded, “Tell that to these guys. They say I suck.”

During the interview, Baldwin also revealed his approach to playing Trump on “SNL.” “[Trump is] always searching for a stronger, better word, but he never finds it,” Baldwin said.

“He has a very limited thesaurus,” Kimmel responded.

“He does,” Baldwin said. “He has a pamphlet thesaurus.”

Trump and Baldwin have had a contentious relationship since the latter debuted his impersonation. The now-president has tweeted that Baldwin’s “portrayal stinks” and that the show is a “hit job.” Baldwin once offered to stop his impression if Trump released his tax returns. It was recently announced that Baldwin will co-write an entire satirical book about Trump.

Watch the full interview with Baldwin on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below: