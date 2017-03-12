Alec Baldwin reprised his popular portrayal of President Donald Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin’s Trump was shown leading a last-ditch effort by U.S. armed forces to repeal a 2018 horde of invading aliens, but proved unable to move past the usual coterie of grudges and reliance on dubious news sources when planning strategy.

The skit showed the U.S. President suggesting aliens had already embedded themselves in the population, and indicated they were African Americans among the fighters at his command.

Scarlett Johansson hosted the episode, while Lorde served as the musical guest.