Alec Baldwin has been appearing as now-President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” for quite a while, but only in the capacity of a guest. On Feb. 11, NBC says, he’ll return again as host.

This will be Baldwin’s 17th time delivering the monologue from the stage at Studio 8H, giving him a new record for most times hosting the show. Ed Sheeran will be the musical guest for the occasion.

