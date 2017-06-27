Alec Baldwin Confirms He Will Return to ‘SNL’ as Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin isn’t putting away the blonde wig and orange bronzer just yet.

The actor confirmed he will return to “Saturday Night Live” with his revered Donald Trump impression in the fall.

“Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” he told CNN. His busy schedule will keep his parody impersonations to a minimum though, with fans getting “a couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal.” In March, Baldwin mentioned he might not be back to Studio 8H for “SNL” at all because he didn’t know how much more the audience could take of it.

Trump himself isn’t necessarily a fan of Baldwin’s work, taking to Twitter to call his impersonation “unwatchable.”

Still, “SNL” can likely give a nod to Baldwin’s Trump along with Melissa McCarthy’s press secretary Sean Spicer for its most watched season in 23 years. In addition a guest role in a number of episodes, Baldwin hosted “SNL” for a record 17th time during its 42nd season.

Baldwin emphasized his decision to stick with the role is not out of necessity.