Alec Baldwin, ABC Partner on Possible Talk Show

ABC is teaming up with Alec Baldwin on a possible talk show, sources have confirmed to Variety.

Few details regarding the project are yet set, including what the format would be and what daypart it would be positioned in. Though a deal with Baldwin is not yet finalized, ABC and the actor are preparing to shoot a handful of pilot episodes to determine what shape project might take.

The idea for the show is based on Baldwin’s WNYC radio program and podcast “Here’s the Thing With Alec Baldwin,” which premiered in 2011. A representative for ABC declined to comment.

Baldwin, who is represented by CAA, currently hosts “Match Game” for ABC, part of the network’s summer lineup of classic gameshows, including “The Gong Show,” “The $100,000 Pyramid,” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” In August, when “Match Game” was renewed for a third season, Baldwin signed a two-year first-look deal with ABC Studios to develop scripted and unscripted projects through his company El Dorado Pictures, after having been previously set up at Universal Television.

In September, Baldwin won the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his work playing President Donald Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

