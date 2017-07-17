Alec Baldwin Cast in NBC’s ‘A Few Good Men’ Live

Alec Baldwin will star in NBC’s live production of “A Few Good Men.”

Nominated last week for two Primetime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin will play Col. Nathan Jessep, the character protrayed by Jack Nicholson in the 1992 feature film adapted from Aaron Sorkin’s play.

Baldwin will also join Sorkin, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron as executive producers of “A Few Good Men.”

“Alec Baldwin is the gift that keeps on giving at NBC, and we’re excited to have him starring in Aaron Sorkin’s towering work as we expand our live theater imprint beyond musicals,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “No stranger to live television, Alec is the most multi-faceted actor in the world and his range is incomparable. He will put his own inimitable stamp on the role of Col. Jessep in a play that is still as surprising and relevant as ever, from one of the most gifted writers working today.”

“Alec is one of our greatest actors. Having him play this role — live onstage for a television audience — is a dream come true. This will be a brand new take on Nathan Jessep and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms,” Sorkin said.

“A Few Good Men” premiered on Broadway in 1989 at the Music Box Theatre to critical acclaim. Three years later, Sorkin adapted the play as a feature film starring Nicholson, Tom Cruise, and Demi Moore that went on to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture.

Sorkin is writing the teleplay for NBC’s live production, which is slated to air in the second quarter of 2018. NBC had announced last year that it would produce a live version of the play, originally slated for early 2017. Baldwin is the first actor to be cast in the production