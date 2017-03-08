Alan Dale has joined the CW’s “Dynasty” pilot, Variety has learned exclusively.

Dale’s casting marks an “O.C.” reunion of sorts — the “Dynasty” reboot hails from “The O.C.” creator Josh Schwartz, and Dale starred on the former teen series as the cunning billionaire Caleb Nichol.

On “Dynasty,” Dale will play the butler, Anders. The revival of the ’80s primetime soap follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

Dale joins previously announced cast members Nathalie Kelley, who will play Cristal, and Elizabeth Gillies, who will play Fallon Carrington, plus Sam Adegoke, Rob Riley and Grant Show.

Schwartz created the CW’s “Dynasty” along with his “Gossip Girl” co-creator Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick. The trio will all serve as executive producers, along with original “Dynasty” creators Esther and Richard Shapiro. Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire shingle is behind the pilot, along with CBS Television Studios. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will also serve as a co-executive producer.

Aside from “The O.C.,” Dale is known for “24,” “Ugly Betty,” “Once Upon A Time,” “The Killing,” “Lost” and the Australian soap opera “Neighbours.” On the film side, he’s been seen in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “Entourage.”

Dale is repped by Management 360 and APA.