In this week’s TV News Roundup, Alan Ball and HBO announce new cast members for an untitled show, and a new CNN film on President Obama and Peter Berg’s new sports docuseries get premiere dates.

CASTING

HBO’s untitled Alan Ball series surrounding an interracial family has cast new leads. Alongside the previously announced Holly Hunter, the show will feature Sosie Bacon (“Scream”), Daniel Zovatto (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Raymond Lee, and Jerrika Hinton (“Grey’s Anatomy”). The family, which includes now-adult adopted children and one adolescent biological child, struggles to answer why one of the children has begun to see things the others cannot. Hunter’s character, the matriarch, loses her balance as her children reach adulthood and her husband struggles with depression. Ball, through his Your Face Goes Here, will co-executive produce along with Peter Macdissi.

DATES

CNN Films‘ new special providing viewers with an intimate portrait of the Obama presidency has been given a premiere date. “The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House” will air Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 9:00 pm EST. With interviews from key figures in the White House including Valerie Jarrett (senior adviser), Josh Earnest (White House press secretary) and Angella Reid (chief usher of the White House), the film will invoke the cinema verité style of storytelling.

DIGITAL

“Friday Night Lights” director Peter Berg has a new sports series. Premiering Feb. 15, “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” will profile three of the nation’s best high school football players, each entering their final year before going off to play ball at different NCAA Division I schools. The 10-part docuseries will be available through Complex Networks’ Rated Red on Verizon’s go90.

RATINGS

The new season of “Nashville” on CMT got off to a decent start in the ratings. The Season 5 premiere drew a 0.8 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic across its three airings Thursday night on CMT and Viacom sibling net Nick @ Nite. On CMT, the premiere drew a 0.5 in the demo, and 1.2 million viewers. That’s not huge by most standards, but it does represent 300% increase over CMT’s average.