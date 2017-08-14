Alan Arkin, Michael Douglas to Star in Netflix Comedy Series From Chuck Lorre

Netflix is finalizing a deal for a new comedy series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin with Chuck Lorre writing and executive producing, Variety has confirmed.

The series is currently titled “The Kominsky Method” and would follow Douglas an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach. Arkin will co-star as his friend and agent. In addition to Lorre, Douglas will also executive produce. Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television will produce. The project is Lorre’s latest with the streaming service. “Disjointed,” another Lorre comedy starring Kathy Bates as the owner of a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to debut on Netflix on Aug. 25.

“The Kominsky Method” will mark Douglas’ first regular television role since he starred in “The Streets of San Francisco” in the 1970’s. On the film side, Douglas has won two Academy Awards in his storied career, both for Best Actor for “Wall Street” in 1987 and a Best Picture Oscar for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1975, which he produced.

For Arkin, his last regular television role was in the series “100 Centre Street” back in 2001. He has recently lent his voice to the animated Netflix series “BoJack Horseman.” Arkin won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2006 dark comedy “Little Miss Sunshine.” He has been nominated for four Academy Awards throughout his career, most recently for “Argo” in 2012.

