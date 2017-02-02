Just a day after NBC announced Tamron Hall would be leaving her post at NBC News and MSNBC, co-host Al Roker took a moment on Thursday’s show to address her departure. The split comes after news broke that Megyn Kelly would be leaving her job at Fox News to join NBC, reportedly to take over the 9 a.m. slot.
“As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News,” Roker said, sitting behind the desk alongside weekend co-host and correspondent Sheinelle Jones and actor Dean Cain.
“Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on ‘Today’s Take’ for the past three years but a good friend — and not just to me, to all of us here,” he added. “We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is.”
Jones agreed, commenting, “She’s going to rock it, no matter what she does.”
Hall, 46, had been a part of the NBC team since 2007, joining the show as a co-anchor in 2014. She also hosted “MSNBC Live,” an 11 a.m. daily news program.
“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said in a statement provided by NBC News. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter.”
Watch Roker’s tribute below:
So will NBC change their name to “Nothing But Caucasians?”
NBC can join Fox News, which has been doing business as “The Angry And Pallid News Network” for decades. The resurgence of the Confederacy has begun.
With President White Nationalist Nazi ensconced in the White House, ‘whitewashing’ has become the latest Republican fad. The rich, old men in our government and on Wall Street are overcome with unbridled glee.
Big mistake NBC letting Tamron Hall get away! She was golden. Loved her personality and bright attitude daily. I’m afraid Megyn Kelly is trouble, with a dark cloud around her, too bad to take such a chance and loose a spot light like Tamron. Whats going on behind the walls at NBC??? I’m disappointed in your decision.
A BLACK HISTORY LESSON FOR THOSE WHO VALUE PRINCIPLES OVER MONEY
Megyn Kelly is good but she doesnt shine like Tamron Hall. Big mistake NBC. Tamron is smart, savvy, insightful and an all around damn good jounalist. And, yes, she’s incredibly gorgeous. She was the only reason I watched any pportion of the Today Show or anything on MSNBC.
Like I said, Kelly is good but she won’t make me want to tune in.
not much there. an explanation from NBC would be nice. a real one not some sugar oated BS.