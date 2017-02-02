Just a day after NBC announced Tamron Hall would be leaving her post at NBC News and MSNBC, co-host Al Roker took a moment on Thursday’s show to address her departure. The split comes after news broke that Megyn Kelly would be leaving her job at Fox News to join NBC, reportedly to take over the 9 a.m. slot.

“As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News,” Roker said, sitting behind the desk alongside weekend co-host and correspondent Sheinelle Jones and actor Dean Cain.

“Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on ‘Today’s Take’ for the past three years but a good friend — and not just to me, to all of us here,” he added. “We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is.”

Jones agreed, commenting, “She’s going to rock it, no matter what she does.”

Hall, 46, had been a part of the NBC team since 2007, joining the show as a co-anchor in 2014. She also hosted “MSNBC Live,” an 11 a.m. daily news program.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said in a statement provided by NBC News. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter.”

Watch Roker’s tribute below: