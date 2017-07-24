TV News Roundup: Al Gore To Host Climate Change Town Hall on MTV

In today’s roundup, Al Gore is hosting a climate change town hall on MTV, and George Lopez announces premiere date of his new stand up special.

SPECIALS

Former Vice President Al Gore is hosting “An Inconvenient Special” town hall forum on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. on MTV. The special, also featuring Fat Joe and Steve Aoki, is to help amplify young people’s voices on the topic of climate change in connection with Gore’s upcoming film, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” During the half-hour town hall, there will be a segment with Fat Joe in Miami to speak about rising sea levels in the city. Viacom Networks will also bring awareness to the issue by making the week of July 31 “An Inconvenient Week,” with social, digital, and on-air support across 10 channels.

PREMIERE DATES

“George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.” debuts Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 p.m. live ET/tape-delay PT on HBO. The special features Lopez performing all new material before a live audience at the Kennedy Center in D.C. Lopez wrote the special, which is executive produced and directed by Troy Miller, with Lopez and Michael Rotenberg also serving as executive producers.

“Total Bellas” will return on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. on E! Season 2 will continue to look at the personal lives of WWE superstars, including their professional careers, romances, and family lives. New episodes kick off as John Cena and Nikki Bella temporarily relocate to Phoenix, AZ to help Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan through their first pregnancy. Later this fall, E! series “Total Divas” will premiere its seventh season. The new season has cast WWE’s Carmella, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Natalya, Maryse, Lana, and Naomi round out the Season 7 cast.

CASTING

Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “Orange Is The New Black”) is the first cast member to join Justin Baldoni’s male talk show “The Men’s Room.” The series is based on Baldoni’s real-life social media presence, which explores what it means to be a man today. According to a rep for Baldoni, he used social media to crowd source and invite guests on his show. The two both posted about the appearance on Instagram. Baldoni wrote of McGorry, “He is an amazing man, and such an example of what masculinity can look like when that energy is directed towards learning, activism and social impact.” McGorry also posted on Instagram, saying, “For those of you that know me, this topic has been a passion of mine for the past few years. Thinking outside of what society tells us we are supposed to do and how we are supposed to behave as men is critical for us to be our happiest, healthiest selves and to be the best people that we can be.”

Tim Peper will be joining Season 2 of the Amazon series “Goliath.” Production for the legal drama is currently underway in Los Angeles. Though details about his appearance have not been released, he will be in a recurring role. Peper is repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Television Academy Foundation announced Jodi Delaney as its executive director effective Monday. As executive director, Delaney will oversee daily operations and provide strategic leadership of its programs and fundraising for the charitable organization. Before joining the Foundation, Delaney served as chief development officer at the nonprofit Youth Policy Institute, overseeing donor development and fundraising efforts. Delaney will report to Television Academy Foundation chair Madeline Di Nonno and Foundation president and chief operating officer Maury McIntyre.

National Geographic Partners announced Chris Spencer will join the company in a new role as executive vice president of creative. As head of creative, Spencer will lead the creative direction and execution for the brand and the television channels. He worked extensively at HBO on “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” and “Game of Thrones” before coming to NGP. Spencer will report to chief marketing officer Jill Cress.

Univision Communications Inc. announced Tonia O’Connor has been promoted to the newly created role of chief revenue officer. O’Connor will continue to report to president and chief executive officer Randy Falco in New York. O’Conner joined the company in 2008 and has since worked her way up through a number of positions. She is also a director on the board of El Rey Network and fuboTV, as well as chairman on the dean’s advisory board at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. In 2016, O’Connor was recognized on Variety’s Women of Impact Report.