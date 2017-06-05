Al Franken Cancels Bill Maher Appearance, Calling N-Word Joke ‘Inappropriate and Offensive’

Sen. Al Franken has cancelled his upcoming appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Variety has confirmed, in light of the host’s use of the N-word in a joke during his show this past Friday.
The Democratic senator’s appearance was originally scheduled for this upcoming Friday, June 9.
“Senator Franken believes that what Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive, which is why he made the decision not to appear on the next episode of ‘Real Time,'” a spokesperson for Franken tells Variety. “He was glad to see Bill, who the Senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment.”
Franken pulling out of his appearance is the latest in the fallout from Maher’s highly-publicized statement in which he used the phrase, “I’m a house n—–” during an interview with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse. The moment quickly garnered attention on social media with viewers quick to criticize the host and HBO, calling for the network to fire him. HBO said the remark would be edited out of future airings of the episode and issued a statement saying, “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless.”
Maher was swift to issue an apology, stating, “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”
HBO was not immediately available for comment, regarding Franken’s “Real Time” cancellation and a replacement guest for Friday’s episode.
Franken cancelling his “Real Time” appearance comes just days after the senator disinvited Kathy Griffin from a promotional event for his new book, following the comedian’s photo shoot in which she held up a bloody prop that resembled President Donald Trump’s decapitated head. Last week, Franken issued a statement regarding Griffin that was very similar to his statement about Maher. He said, “I believe what Kathy Griffin did was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse. I consider her a friend and I’m glad she realized she crossed the line and apologized.”
Leave Maher alone! I am not a fan of his philosophy or his show, but hate that the Democrat Single Issue Protest groups have demanded a US Senator and friend of Bill’s to cancel!
When are we going to decide that these activist “protesters” who gained so much power under the previous President need to be tamped down? Yeah, “Free Speech”, but when that has the aim of silencing someone else’s free speech, maybe it is time to act. Maher broadcast hate from the Vatican against Catholics and it was … Free Speech.
On the other hand, this may be just another publicity stunt ala Kathy Griffin’s “beheading of the President”, then beg for forgiveness, then a tear filled “they’re attacking me” There’s no such thing as bad publicity.
No problem. Just send an invite to Hillary to fill Stuart Smally’s spot. She likes kissing KKK members, so maybe they can do a whole hour on “N’s”. Liberals LOVE that stuff.
Al Franken is running away scared from all these liberal loonies. He knows his chance for re-election next time is very slim.
You have reached as low as you could get if Al Franken is avoiding you.
Franken should appear on the show, and not be a politically correct politician who is too worried about his constituency. I guess he is punishing Maher in his own way, but it should be a public discussion that Franken brings up instead of the very predictable let’s pull out of any controversy because I can’t afford to be lumped in with a good comedian friend. I’d have a multitude of respect for Franken if he did just that–appear and then argue with Maher on the subject.
Hopefully people are now seeing what a racist hypocrite Maher is.
His regular viewers probably dont care. You know, the birds of a feather thing.
And this my fellow liberal friends is why the right can’t stand us. Maher joked ON HIMSELF. Another nothing story, and Franken chumping out.
First he bails on Griffin and now Maher, Franken is a “fair weather” friend
He’s prepping for a run at the White House, and wants his condemnations on the record.
such hypocrates.love shtheads like franken obama clinton that rape the world with their selfish world veiws then join in the condmenation of something they know not one gd thing about…fat stupid whitey…..get a life and all of you stop screwing the usa
The only a-hole I can see appearing of Maher’s “show” is the biggest a-hole of them all, Alec Baldwin.
Finally! Someone calling out the obnoxious Jew.
Whoa! No need for the anit-Semitic slander.
Good for Al Franken. And good for Bill Maher for his apology.
Now, if Maher would just stop carrying water for the corrupt corporate Democrats, he could get on the road to being a progressive again, instead of being a shill for the right-wing one-percent.
He might not have canceled if he hadn’t also done the same for a Kathy Griffin appearance. Would have been hypocritical to bow out of one and not the other.