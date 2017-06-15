Aisha Tyler to Exit ‘The Talk’ After Current Season

“The Talk” co-host Aisha Tyler announced on-air Thursday that she would leave the CBS daytime show after the current season.

Tyler, who has been with the show since 2011, joining in Season 2, said that she had become too busy with her many other projects to continue co-hosting the daily show. “I just realized I had to let something go,” she said through tears.

In addition to co-hosting “The Talk,” Tyler also provides a voice on the hit FXX series “Archer,” has a series regular role on CBS’ “Criminal Minds,” and hosts “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” on the CW.

She has also begun directing. She launched a Kickstarter campaign last year to fund her feature directorial debut, “Axis,” about an Irish actor, taking place on the morning he is set to star in a career-changing blockbuster film. She previously directed multiple short films and two episodes of the TV series “Hipsterverse.” In her goodbye, she cited the recent successes of other female directors, including Ava DuVernay and “Wonder Woman’s” Patty Jenkins.

Her fellow co-hosts wished her well, with Sheryl Underwood getting up and walking around the table to give Tyler a hug. Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne both held Tyler’s hands through the announcement. Tyler said she would return to the show as a guest host as well as to discuss her future projects.

The show’s Twitter account shared the following message: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Lots of happy tears as we wish @aishatyler the best possible future!”