Rihanna isn’t the only star checking into “Bates Motel” for its final season.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” star Natalia Cordova-Buckley has been tapped for a multi-episode guest star role in the A&E drama.

Cordova-Buckley will play Julia Ramos, a world-weary and efficient high-powered attorney who typically represents guys from the drug business. Sharp as a tack, Julia is described as a seasoned professional who cuts right to the chase.

Cordova-Buckley has had a recurring role on season 4 of “S.H.I.E.L.D.” Her character, Elena “YoYo” Rodriguez, has proven to be a fan favorite, garnering her own spinoff “Slingshot” on Marvel Digital.

She previously appeared in the film “McFarland USA” opposite Kevin Costner and Maria Bello.

Cordova-Buckley is represented by Spellbound Entertainment and attorney Joe Weiner