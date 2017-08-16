‘Agent Carter’ Alum Andi Bushell Developing Gender Discrimination Drama at CW (EXCLUSIVE)

Former “Agent Carter” writer and co-executive producer Andi Bushell is developing a new workplace drama at The CW, Variety has learned exclusively.

Currently titled “The She Word,” the series would follow four driven female assistants who discover they have been victims of gender discrimination at their boys’ club of a company. They vow to work together to take over by whatever means necessary.

Bushell will write and executive produce, with Deborah Spera also executive producing. The two previously worked together on “Criminal Minds,” where Spera was an executive producer and Bushell was a supervising producer and writer. CBS Television Studios will produce.

In addition to her work on “Agent Carter,” Bushell wrote for and produced series like “Chicago Fire,” “The Mentalist,” “Alias,” and “Crossing Jordan.” Spera has served as an executive producer on series including “Criminal Minds,” “Reaper,” and “Army Wives.” Bushell is repped by Paradigm and Ron Levin of Levin Law Corp. Spera is repped by WME.

In addition to returning shows like “Riverdale,” “Arrow” and “The Flash,” this fall The CW will launch the new military drama “Valor” from executive producers Kyle Jarrow, Anna Fricke, Bill Haber and Michael Robin. The network will also debut a rebooted version of the classic primetime soap “Dynasty.” At midseason, they will launch the drama “Life Sentence” starring Lucy Hale and the new DC superhero series “Black Lightning.”