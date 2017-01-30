A&E has renewed unscripted series “60 Days In” for two additional seasons. The two seasons take place inside Atlanta’s Fulton County.

Shot concurrently, the two seasons will follow separate groups of participants. Season three will follow nine participants as they go undercover in the jail in order to gain a deeper understanding of the criminal justice system. Among those infiltrating the jail are a special education teacher who works with at risk youth, a man who believes that the system has failed African Americans and wants to help fight discrimination, a former corrections officer who wants to see what it is like when the roles are reversed, a woman who met her husband while he was incarcerated and hopes to understand his institutionalized behavior, and a Marine with law enforcement aspirations.

Season three is scheduled to premiere Thursday, March 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Lucky 8 TV is producing “60 Days In: Atlanta” for A&E Network. Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Jeff Grogan, Isaac Holub, and Kelly McClurkin serve as executive producers for Lucky 8 TV. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Holcman are executive producers for A&E.