Adult Swim Adds ‘The Jellies’ to Animated Series Roster

Time Warner’s Adult Swim said it would add a new animated series, “The Jellies,” to its slate of original animated programs.

The quarter-hour program comes from Tyler, The Creator, a popular rapper, record producer and music-video creator (above, pictured), and Lionel Boyce, and will premiere this summer. Adult Swim aims to win millennial viewers in both primetime and late-night, and often features avant-garde programming with unexpected themes and characters.

“The Jellies” follows a family of jellyfish and their 16-year-old son Cornell. When the boy learns he was adopted at birth, he is shocked, and subsequently spirals out of control in an attempt to “find himself.” As a result, he and his family and friends wind up in what the network bills as “uncanny situations.”

The show’s musical score and original composition is created by Tyler, who also lends his voice, along with those of Boyce, Phil LaMarr, Blake Anderson, AJ Johnson, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

“The Jellies” will join a slate of animated series that includes “Samurai Jack,” “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” “Rick and Morty,” “Robot Chicken,” “Squidbillies,” “Mr. Pickles,” “Apollo Gauntlet” and “Hot Streets.”