Adam West Remembered on Social Media: ‘You Were MY Batman’

Entertainment figures who grew up with Adam West as their first Batman are mourning the actor’s death. West passed away at 88 after a short battle with leukemia on Friday.

While his family has already issued their own official statement on his death, West’s friends, fans, and Hollywood peers paid their respects to the superhero icon on social media Saturday morning.

Filmmaker Edgar Wright expressed his sadness on , referring to West as “MY Batman.”

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

Director Kevin Smith shared similar sentiments on Instagram, posting a photo of the Caped Crusader.

Many others like Greg Berlanti, Lea Salonga, and John Barrowman simply took time to share memories about their original Batman.

Mr. West, thank you for all those afternoons you helped me and other 70's kids dream about the fun of being a hero. RIP, good sir. — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) June 10, 2017

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

#AdamWest my after school hours were filled with excitement watching you battle fantastic… https://t.co/BcNiJBUIql pic.twitter.com/pVlcBcv1qH — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 10, 2017

Adam West was one of those names I never wanted to see trending. He provided so much incredible entertainment over the years. Sad he's gone. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) June 10, 2017

Rest In Peace, Adam West. Sigh. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) June 10, 2017

West’s family even took over his official Twitter page to honor their Bright Knight following his passing.

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too – West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

Born William West Anderson in 1928 in Walla Walla, Wash., the actor later adopted his stage name and began his career in earnest when he moved to Hawaii in the 1950s to star in a local children’s program.

He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.