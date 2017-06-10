Adam West Remembered on Social Media: ‘You Were MY Batman’

Entertainment figures who grew up with Adam West as their first Batman are mourning the actor’s death. West passed away at 88 after a short battle with leukemia on Friday.
While his family has already issued their own official statement on his death, West’s friends, fans, and Hollywood peers paid their respects to the superhero icon on social media Saturday morning.
Filmmaker Edgar Wright expressed his sadness on Twitter, referring to West as “MY Batman.”
Director Kevin Smith shared similar sentiments on Instagram, posting a photo of the Caped Crusader.
Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest – the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy. The #adamwestbatman was my first Batman at age 4. His performance was campy to most, but to me, that's how true heroes spoke. A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model. I was lucky enough to meet Adam many times, including the day at @stanleecomiccon when super-fan @ralphgarman and I hosted Adam, Boy Wonder #burtward and movie Catwoman #leemerriweather (where we took this pic). He was pure love and joy. He remained my hero, even in adulthood, as well as a real life role model for interacting with fans. Adam loved his fans – especially #ralphgarman, who worked tirelessly to get Adam a star on the @officialhollywoodwalkoffame. Farewell, Caped Crusader. Off to Superhero Heaven you go, where all your rascally rogues are ready to see you again! Atomic batteries to power. Turbines to speed. Heart to broken. #KevinSmith #adamwest #batman #foreverbatman #rip #legend #icon
Many others like Greg Berlanti, Lea Salonga, and John Barrowman simply took time to share memories about their original Batman.
West’s family even took over his official Twitter page to honor their Bright Knight following his passing.
Born William West Anderson in 1928 in Walla Walla, Wash., the actor later adopted his stage name and began his career in earnest when he moved to Hawaii in the 1950s to star in a local children’s program.
He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.