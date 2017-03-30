Variety and PBS SoCal have announced the lineup for the sixth installment of the Emmy award-winning series “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.”

The show will feature one-on-one conversations between this year’s Emmy contenders. Clips from the season, presented by Shutterstock, will be available to watch on Variety.com starting at the end of May.

This season’s featured conversations include Oprah Winfrey (“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”) with Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), Sarah Jessica Parker (“Divorce”) with Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”), Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”) with Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”), Brit Marling (“The OA”) with Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”) with Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) with Kaley Cuoco (“Big Bang Theory”), Minnie Driver (“Speechless”) with Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”), Lauren Graham (“Gilmore Girls”) with Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL”), Giovanni Ribisi (“Sneaky Pete”) with Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick”), Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) with Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”), Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us”) with Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), John Lithgow (“The Crown”) with Kevin Bacon (“I Love Dick”) and Milo Ventimiglia (“This is Us”) with Freida Pinto (“Guerrilla”).

“In its sixth season, Variety is proud to be partnering once again with PBS SoCal in our annual Actors on Actors series – showcasing the top talent from the best new television programs,” said Variety‘s CRO and Group Publisher Michelle Sobrino-Stearns.

Full episodes of “Actors on Actors” will premiere June 13 on PBS SoCal and will be distributed to PBS stations across the nation later that month (check local listings).

“We receive such incredible feedback on this series because the actor conversations are so fresh and revealing,” said PBS SoCal President and CEO Andrew Russell. “We are pleased our partnership with Variety enables us to bring our audiences such a different look behind the scenes of one of our region’s most cherished creative industries.”