You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Terry Crews Signs With UTA After WME Battle

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Terry Crews WME
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

A month after exiting WME amid a sexual harassment battle, actor Terry Crews has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Crews, co-star of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” left WME in early November after going public with his allegation that he was groped by WME partner Adam Venit at an industry party in February 2016. He subsequently filed a police report on the incident and is waging a lawsuit against Venit and WME.

“I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified,” the actor told ABC’s “Good Morning America” last month.

In addition to his acting, Crews is a popular TV host and pitchman. He served stints as host of the syndicated “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” Fox’s “World’s Funniest” and the Netflix unscripted series “Ultimate Beastmaster.” He has served as the face of Old Spice for the past eight years, and has an upcoming branded entertainment project with Microsoft for the upcoming Xbox game “Crackdown 3.”

On the film side Crews will be seen opposite Patton Oswalt and Danny Glover in the comedy “Sorry to Bother You,” set to bow at the Sundance Film Festival next month.

Crews will continue to be repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, Anderson Group Public Relations and Morris Yorn.

More Biz

  • Terry Crews WME

    Actor Terry Crews Signs With UTA After WME Battle

    A month after exiting WME amid a sexual harassment battle, actor Terry Crews has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Crews, co-star of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” left WME in early November after going public with his allegation that he was groped by WME partner Adam Venit at an industry party in February 2016. […]

  • vice_logo

    Disney Will Get More Vice After Acquiring 21st Century Fox's $70 Million Stake

    A month after exiting WME amid a sexual harassment battle, actor Terry Crews has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Crews, co-star of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” left WME in early November after going public with his allegation that he was groped by WME partner Adam Venit at an industry party in February 2016. […]

  • GLAAD Report: LGBTQ Characters 'Invisible' in

    GLAAD Report: LGBTQ Characters 'Still Invisible' in Primetime U.S. Spanish-Language TV

    A month after exiting WME amid a sexual harassment battle, actor Terry Crews has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Crews, co-star of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” left WME in early November after going public with his allegation that he was groped by WME partner Adam Venit at an industry party in February 2016. […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Healthcare

    Disney's Advertising Empire Could Get More High-Tech After Fox Purchase

    A month after exiting WME amid a sexual harassment battle, actor Terry Crews has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Crews, co-star of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” left WME in early November after going public with his allegation that he was groped by WME partner Adam Venit at an industry party in February 2016. […]

  • China's Wanda Hits Back at Allegations

    China's Wanda Hits Back at Allegations of Financial Difficulty

    A month after exiting WME amid a sexual harassment battle, actor Terry Crews has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Crews, co-star of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” left WME in early November after going public with his allegation that he was groped by WME partner Adam Venit at an industry party in February 2016. […]

  • Disney-Fox Deal Casts Future of Fox

    Disney-Fox Deal Casts Future of Fox Studio Lot Into Doubt

    A month after exiting WME amid a sexual harassment battle, actor Terry Crews has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Crews, co-star of Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” left WME in early November after going public with his allegation that he was groped by WME partner Adam Venit at an industry party in February 2016. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad