ABC has pulled drama “Time After Time” time from its schedule, effectively canceling the freshman drama series.

A time-travel story following fictional versions of H.G. Wells and Jack the Ripper, “Time After Time” debuted March 5 to a soft 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic over its two-hour premiere and an average audience of 2.53 million. Over four weeks, it has averaged a 0.5 in the demo and 2.2 million viewers.

“Time After Time” is produced by Outerbanks Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Williamson and Marcos Siega (“Blindspot,” “The Following”) serve as executive producers. Siega directed the pilot, with Williamson writing the teleplay. The show is based on the novel written by Karl Alexander. It tells a time travel story involving H.G. wells and Jack the Ripper.

The series is being replaced in its Sunday, 9 p.m. time period for the next three weeks by Alec Baldwin-hosted celebrity gameshow “Match Game.”Time After Time” becomes the second scripted broadcast freshman to be pulled from the air this season. CBS canceled “Doubt” last month after airing only two episodes.

In her review of “Time After Time” for Variety this month, Sonia Saraiya wrote, “The studied shallowness of ‘Time After Time’s’ approach to violence makes for a sickening dynamic that attempts to cheaply humanize a serial killer. And while a shallow look at violence might be all that broadcast television’s standards and practices will allow, it feels both flat and exploitative.”