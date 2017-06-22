ABC Moves ‘Still Star-Crossed’ to Saturdays After 3 Low-Rated Episodes

The end appears to be in sight for “Still Star-Crossed.”

Variety has confirmed that ABC is moving the freshman Shondaland drama from Mondays to Saturdays after just three episodes, an almost sure sign that the network will cancel the series after its first season. All three episodes of the show that have aired thus far have failed to make an impact in the Nielsen ratings, even with a “Bachelorette” lead-in. To date, the series is averaging just a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.95 million viewers per episode in live-plus-same day. It will begin airing on Saturdays on July 8.

The period drama series from Shondaland and ABC Studios picks up where the famous story of “Romeo and Juliet” ends, charting the treachery, palace intrigue and ill-fated romances of the Montagues and Capulets in the wake of the young lovers’ tragic fate. The series is based on the book of the same name by Melinda Taub. The show was originally supposed to debut midseason 2017. It was originally picked up to series by the network last May.

“Still Star-Crossed” was developed for television by Heather Mitchell, who serves as the writer and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Wilding and Michael Goldstein are executive producers. Michael Offer is also an executive producer and director of the pilot. It stars Grant Bowler, Wade Briggs, Torrance Coombs, Dan Hildebrand, Lashana Lynch, Ebonee Noel, Medalion Rahimi, Zuleikha Robinson, Sterling Sulieman, Susan Wooldridge, and Anthony Head.