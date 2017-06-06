TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Still Star-Crossed’ Stays Even in Week 2

The second episode of ABC’s “Still Star-Crossed” was able to hold onto most of its audience from its premiere last week, according to Nielsen overnight data.

The new Shondaland series averaged a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers, making it even in the demo with the premiere, and down only slightly in total viewers from 2.3 million last week. Nevertheless, the freshman series lost in its timeslot to a rerun of “Scorpion” (0.6, 4.2 million) on CBS.

Earlier on ABC, a new episode of “The Bachelorette” (1.6, 5.9 million) ticked up slightly in both measures week-to-week to deliver its most watched telecast so far this season.

NBC aired only Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, which is currently averaging a 1.8 and 5.5 million viewers. However, due to the nature of live sports, those numbers will likely adjust up later today.

Fox aired the two-part Season 3 finale of “Gotham” beginning at 8 p.m. (0.9, 3.1 million) and continuing at 9 p.m. (0.9, 3 million), with both episodes down only slightly in both measures from last week’s episode.

CBS aired only repeats.

On The CW, a new episode of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.1 million) was up significantly in both measures.

NBC topped the night with a 1.8 and 5.5 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.2 and 4.7 million viewers. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in viewers with 3.1 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but third in viewers with 4.3 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.