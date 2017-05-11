ABC Greenlights Another Shondaland Drama, Three More Series for 2017-2018

ABC has officially jumped into its pickups for the 2017-2018 television season, greenlighting two comedies and two dramas, Variety has learned.

The network is adding to its Shondaland slate, ordering legal drama “For The People,” plus picking up another drama, “The Crossing.” The lighthearted hourlong series “The Gospel of Kevin” has been greenlit, in addition to the buzzy comedy “The Mayor.”

“For The People” hails from “Scandal” writer Paul Davies. This latest Shondaland drama follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country – all as their lives intersect in and out of the courtroom.

Britne Olford stars with Lyndon Smith, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will executive produce with Davies. Shondaland multi-hyphenate Tom Verica directed the pilot. ABC Studios is producing.

The drama has been high up on ABC’s radar since the project went into development, and was said to be a favorite of ABC president Channing Dungey all through pilot season.

“For The People” is the latest Shondaland show, joining “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” which have all been renewed for new seasons, plus romantic period drama “Still Star Crossed” is premiering this summer. “The Catch” was just cancelled after two seasons.

“The Crossing” follows refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town, only the country these people are from is America — and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration only one thing is certain: The lives of the people here, both the townspeople and these newcomers, will never be the same.

“The Crossing” hails from writers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie who are executive producers with Jason Reed. The cast includes Steve Zahn, Natalie Martinez, Sandrine Holt, Rick Gomez, Jay Karnes, Marcuis Harris, Simone Kessel, Kelly Missal, Rob Campbell, Grant Harvey, Bailey Skodje, Jon D’Leo, Luc Roderique and Tommy Bastow. The pilot was directed by Rob Bowman. The series is from ABC Studios.

Watch a teaser of “The Crossing” here:

The Gospel of Kevin,” a lighter one-hour drama has been picked up to series. The show stars Jason Ritter as acluelessly self-serving person on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette (Cristela Alonzo) appears to him and presents him with a mission — to save the world.

The series hails from Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. J. August Richards, Chloe East, Dustin Ybarra and India de Beaufort also star. The pilot was directed by Paul McGuigan. ABC Studios is producing.

“The Mayor” has been one of the buzziest comedies for ABC all pilot season, especially with praise for star Brandon Micheal Hall, who plays the titular star.

Hailing from “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs, the sitcom is about young rapper who needs his big break. For years, he’s toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his junk-filled bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for opportunity, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century: running for mayor of his hometown in California to generate buzz for his music career. Unfortunately for him, his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: an election victory. With the help of his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown) and friends, including Valentina (Lea Michele), Courtney will have to overcome his hubris if he wants to transform the struggling city he loves.

The cast is rounded out by Bernard David Jones and Marcel Spears. The single-cam comedy hails from writer Jeremy Bronson, who will executive produce alongside Diggs, who is best known for starring on Broadway’s breakout hit “Hamilton.” Other executive producers are Jamie Tarses and James Griffiths who directed the pilot. ABC Studios is producing.