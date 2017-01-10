ABC has unveiled its midseason lineup, including premiere dates for the third season of John Ridley’s Emmy-winning limited series “American Crime” and fan favorite drama “Once Upon A Time.”

“American Crime” will return March 12, with its ensemble cast of Felicity Huffman, Regina King, Timothy Hutton, Lili Taylor, Connor Jessup, Richard Cabral and Benito Martinez. This season’s storyline focuses on the plight of undocumented workers.

“American Crime” is created and executive produced by Oscar-winner John Ridley (“12 Years a Slave”). Michael J. McDonald also serves as executive producer. “American Crime” is produced by ABC Studios.

“Once Upon a Time” will return March 5, followed by the two-hour premiere of “Time After Time.” Executive produced by Kevin Williamson, “Time After Time” tells the story of famed science fiction writer H.G. Wells, who is transported to modern day Manhattan in pursuit of Jack the Ripper. Once Wells arrives in New York, he finds a world he never thought possible and a young woman who captivates him.

The limited series “When We Rise” will premiere February 27. “When We Rise” — hailing from “Milk” scribe Dustin Lance Black — chronicles the personal and political struggles, setbacks and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today. The period piece tells the history of the gay rights movement, starting with the Stonewall Riots in 1969.

ABC’s “Dirty Dancing” remake will bow May 24. The Lionsgate TV-Allison Shearmur Productions program will be a re-imaging of the 1987 movie that stars Jennifer Grey as a wide-eyed ingenue named Baby whose world is opened when she falls for Patrick Swayze’s dance instructor at a 1960s summer resort in the Catskill Mountains. Breslin will take over Grey’s part with Jessica Sharzer (“American Horror Story,” “The L Word”) writing the adaptation and Wayne Blair (“The Sapphires,” “Septembers of Shiraz”) directing.

The full midseason lineup follows:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

8-9p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

9-10p.m. “Scandal” (Season Six Premiere)

10-11p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 – THURSDAY, MARCH 2

9-11p.m. “When We Rise”

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

8-9p.m. “Once Upon a Time”

9-11p.m. “Time After Time” (Two-Hour Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

10-11p.m. “Designated Survivor”

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

10-11p.m. “The Catch” (Season Two Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

9-10p.m. “Time After Time” (Time-Period Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

10-11p.m. “American Crime” (Season Three Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

8:30-9p.m. “Imaginary Mary” (Sneak Peek)

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

9:30-10p.m. “Imaginary Mary” (Time-Period Premiere)