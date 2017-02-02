ABC has ordered a pilot for the female-driven drama “Las Reinas,” Variety has learned.

“Las Reinas” centers around detective Sonya De La Reina, who is forced to confront her past when a case compels her to reconnect with her estranged family — the most powerful criminal outfit in Miami. Thrust back into the world she thought she had left behind, Sonya must walk the murky line between the law and her family, and question her true destiny as a De La Reina.

The hourlong drama hails from “Lara Croft Tomb Raider” writer Dean Georgaris, who will executive produce with Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper. ABC Studios is producing with Mark Gordon Co., which is behind ABC’s “Designated Survivor,” “Quantico” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The pilot order is the third today for ABC, following the pickups for two comedies: “Charlie Foxtrot” from producer Aaron Kaplan and “Splitting Up Together” from Ellen DeGeneres.

According to an insider, “Las Reinas” could be the last drama pilot picked up at ABC, which at this point, has picked up the most pilots out of any broadcast network for the 2017-2018 season.