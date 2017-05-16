Watch Trailers for New ABC Shows: Shondaland’s ‘For the People,’ Zach Braff’s ‘Alex, Inc.,’ ‘The Mayor’

ABC has released the trailers for all its new shows, including Shondaland’s legal drama “For the People,” actioner “The Crossing,” Freddie Highmore’s “The Good Doctor,” Jason Ritter’s lighthearted series “The Gospel of Kevin,” buzzy comedy “The Mayor,” and Zach Braff and Jenna Fischer’s returns to TV in “Alex, Inc.” and “Splitting Up Together,” respectively.

Watch the trailers below:

For the People

Shondaland’s newest drama follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution, handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country — all as their lives intersect in and out of the courtroom. “For the People” — from “Scandal” writer Paul Davies, Shonda Rhimes, and Betsy Beers — stars Britne Oldford, Lyndon Smith, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Anna Deavere Smith.

Ten Days in the Valley

“Ten Days in the Valley” stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation. Jane’s life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted.

“Ten Days in the Valley” also stars Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as John Bird, Kick Gurry as Pete Greene, Erika Christensen as Ali Petrovich, Felix Solis as David Gomez, Josh Randall as Tom Petrovich, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Matt Abigail Pniowsky as Lake, and Francois Battiste as Gus.

The Good Doctor

“The Good Doctor” stars “Bates Motel” alum Highmore as Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

The series hails from “House” creator David Shore and “Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim. Sebastian Lee is also executive producing with Seth Gordon, who directed the pilot. Along with Highmore, the stars are Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Irene Keng, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, and Richard Schiff.

Deception

When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence, and illusion — the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career. The series is from writer/executive producer Chris Fedak and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero, and Sarah Schechter. Illusionist David Kwong will co-produce.

“Deception” stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black/Jonathan Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as Special Agent Deakins, and Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen.

The Gospel of Kevin

“The Gospel of Kevin,” a light, one-hour drama, stars Ritter as a cluelessly self-serving person on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette (Cristela Alonzo) appears to him and presents him with a mission — to save the world.

The series hails from Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. J. August Richards, Chloe East, Dustin Ybarra, and India de Beaufort also star.

The Crossing

Refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town. The twist? These people are fleeing from America — and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration only one thing is certain: The lives of the people here will never be the same. Writers Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie executive produce with Jason Reed.

“The Crossing” stars Steve Zahn as Jude Miller, Natalie Martinez as Reece, Sandrine Holt as Emma Ren, Rick Gomez as Nestor, Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer, Marcuis Harris as Caleb, Simone Kessel as Rebecca, Kelly Missal as Hannah, Rob Campbell as Paul, Grant Harvey as Roy, Bailey Skodje as Leah, Jon D’Leo as Will, Luc Roderique as Bryce, and Tommy Bastow as Marshall.

Splitting Up Together

Based on the Danish series, “Splitting Up Together” follows a couple (Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Emily Kapnek (“Suburgatory”) writes and serves as executive producer of this new comedy, along with Ellen DeGeneres.

The series stars Fischer as Lena, Hudson as Martin, Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason, and Sander Thomas as Milo.

The Mayor

Hailing from “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs, the sitcom is about a young rapper (played by Brandon Micheal Hall) who needs his big break. For years, he’s toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for opportunity, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century: running for mayor of his hometown in California to generate buzz for his music career. Unfortunately for him, his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes: an election victory. With the help of his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown) and friends, including Valentina (Lea Michele), Courtney will have to overcome his hubris if he wants to transform the struggling city he loves.

Alex, Inc.

Previously titled “Start Up,” the comedy is inspired by a podcast. The series stars Braff as a brilliant radio journalist, husband, and father of two who is about to do something crazy — quit his job and start his own company. He quickly discovers it’s going to be a lot harder than he thought.

Braff stars, directs, and is executive producer with writer Matt Tarses of “Scrubs,” John Davis, John Fox, Alex Blumberg, Chris Giliberti, and Matt Lieber. The cast also includes Tiya Sircar, Hillary Anne Matthews, Michael Imperioli, Elisha Henig, and Audyssie James.

Roseanne

ABC also released a look back at “Roseanne’s” most memorable moments as the revival officially lands at the network.