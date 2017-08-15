ABC Picks British Winner of First Trans-Atlantic Talent Search

The casting department of ABC has picked the first British winner of its ABC Discovers talent competition, up-and-comer Jemma Moore, who will now head to the U.S. for the chance to be cast in ABC shows.

The network launched the first U.K. edition of its “ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition” this year and said it had “many hundreds” of entries. Actors were asked to submit videos of their performances of a scene, from a selection offered by ABC. A panel including British casting director Kate Dowd watched the entries and judged Moore the best.

She lands a one-year talent deal with ABC and will hope to follow in the footsteps of previous American winners such as Cornelius Smith, Jr., who went on to star in ABC’s “Scandal,” and Sam Adegoke, who has appeared in “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” and in The CW’s “Dynasty” reboot.

“In Jemma we found an extremely talented and skilled actress with a fresh voice,” said Ayo Davis, ABC’s senior VP, talent and casting. “We’re excited to welcome Jemma to the ABC family and work with her throughout the year. We look forward to continuing our ongoing efforts in the U.K. to find and cultivate actors and actresses for our series.”

Moore joins the ever-growing cohort of British performers who have crossed the Atlantic to find work and stardom.

She had a small part in “Wonder Woman,” and was also in Richard Ayoade’s 2013 movie “The Double.”

She said: “To be seen and credited by ABC Casting is an incredible feeling. You work so hard, thoroughly prepare and treat each audition as a learning experience. To see it come to fruition is what we all aspire and work towards – I am truly grateful.”