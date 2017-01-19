ABC has ordered two drama pilots — “Deception” from Greg Berlanti” and “The Crossing” from Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie.

“Deception,” is written and executive produced by Chris Fedak. It tells the story of superstar magician Cameron Black, who, when his career is ruined by scandal, has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion, and influence — the FBI. Black becomes the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation and trap criminals and spies by using deception.Berlanti, Martin Gero, and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers. It is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television. David Kwong serves as co-producer.

In “The Crossing,” Refugees from a war-torn country start showing up to seek asylum in an American town. Only the country these people are from is America and the war they are fleeing is 250 years in the future. The local sheriff with a past, a federal agent, and a mother in search of her missing refugee daughter drive the conspiracy-centered story. Written and executive produced by Dworkin and Beattie, “The Crossing” is produced by ABC Studios. Jason Reed also serves as an executive producer on the project.