ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Marvel’s ‘Inhumans,’ Daveed Diggs’ ‘The Mayor’

ABC has set their fall premiere dates for the 2017-2018 season.

The network’s new offerings will kick off with medical drama “The Good Doctor” starring Freddie Highmore premiering on Monday, Sept. 25 following “Dancing with the Stars.” The new Marvel series “Inhumans” will then launch with a two-hour premiere on Friday, Sept. 29.

The Kyra Segdwick-led drama “Ten Days in the Valley” will begin on Sunday, Oct. 1 following the Season 9 premiere of “Shark Tank.” Comedy series “The Mayor,” from executive producer and “Hamitlon” breakout Daveed Diggs, will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 3 after the Season 4 premiere of “black-ish.” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” formerly “The Gospel of Kevin,” will air immediately after.

ABC’s other new series orders–“Alex Inc.,” “The Crossing,” “Deception,” “For the People,” and “Splitting Up Together”–will debut at midseason.

Read the full list of premiere dates below. All times listed are ET, and new shows are listed in bold.

Monday, September 18

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (Season 25 premiere)

Monday, September 25

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor” (Series premiere)

Wednesday, September 27

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (Season 5 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Speechless” (Season 2 premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Modern Family” (Season 9 premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “American Housewife” (Season 2 premiere; new day and time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Designated Survivor” (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, September 28

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (two-hour Season 14 premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder” (Season 4 premiere)

Friday, September 29

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Marvel’s Inhumans” (two-hour series premiere)

Sunday, October 1

7:00-8:00 p.m. “The Toy Box” (Season 2 premiere; new day and time)

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Shark Tank” (two-hour Season 9 premiere; new day and time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Ten Days in the Valley” (Series premiere)

Tuesday, October 3

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Middle” (Season 9 premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. “Fresh Off the Boat” (Season 4 premiere; new time)

9:00-9:30 p.m. “black-ish” (Season 4 premiere; new day and time)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “The Mayor” (Series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” (formerly “The Gospel of Kevin”) (Series premiere)

Thursday, October 5

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Scandal” (Season 7 premiere)

Friday, October 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time” (Season 7 premiere; new day and time)

Sunday, October 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth” (Season 3 premiere; new day and time)

Sunday, November 26

7:00-8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Season 28 premiere)