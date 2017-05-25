TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake Flounders Against ‘Survivor’ Season Finale

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
TV Ratings: ABC's 'Dirty Dancing' Remake

ABC’s remake of the classic film “Dirty Dancing” failed to make a significant impact in the Wednesday ratings, coming in well below the season finale of “Survivor” in both key ratings measures.

According to Nielsen data, “Dirty Dancing” averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers, airing from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. “Survivor,” airing from 8-10, averaged a 1.9 and 8.6 million viewers on CBS, with the after-show at 10 pulling a 1.4 and 6.2 million viewers. Nevertheless, the remake drove ABC to its most watched Wednesday in nearly seven months, since November 2016 with the CMA Awards.

On Fox, the season finale of “Shots Fired” (0.9, 3.4 million) rose in both measures, as did the season finale of “Empire” (2.4, 6.9 million), which was also the highest-rated show of the night in the demo.

On NBC, the two-hour season finale of “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 6 million viewers) ticked up in both measures and delivered the show’s most watched episode since February.

For The CW, the season finale of “Arrow” (0.6, 1.7 million) rose in both measures. The season finale of “The 100” (0.3, 980,000) ticked up in total viewers.

CBS won the night with a 1.7 and 7.8 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 1.6 but fourth in viewers with 5.2 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 1.3 but second in viewers with 6.6 million. NBC finished fourth in the demo with a 1.1 and third in viewers with 5.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.3 million viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 2

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    2 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. jegarane says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:51 am

      The best part of work is from comfort of your house and get paid from $100-$2k each week. Start today and have your first cash at the end of this week. For more info Check the following link.
      This is what I do.————->>>+_+_+_+_+_ http://hut.bz/g1h9r1bz

      Reply
    2. Dunstan says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Another act of desperation from the flailing traditional networks. Pathetic.

      Reply
    See All 2 Comments

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad