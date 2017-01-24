ABC is developing an untitled comedy from comedian Gabriel Iglesias and Ryan Seacrest, Variety has learned.

The CBS Television Studios project focuses on a commitment-phobic bachelor who reconnects with his friend who has just broken up with the woman he has been with since pre-school. Iglesias is attached to executive produce and star.

The project marks the further venture of Ryan Seacrest Produtions into broadcast scripted series. (The company produces NBC’s Jennifer Lopez cop drama “Shades of Blue.”) In addition to Seacrest and Iglesias, Nina Wass and Andrea Shay (Ryan Seacrest Productions), Joe Meloche, Jay Lavender and Anthony Edwards, and Cheryl Dollins serve as executive producers.

Seacrest signed an overall deal with CBS Television Studios in 2014 specifically for scripted programming. Wass serves as executive vice president of scripted for Ryan Seacrest Productions.

Iglesias, an alum of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” was previously a series regular on ABC’s “Cristela.”