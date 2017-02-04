ABC has ordered two more comedy pilots, nearly filling out their already-packed slate, as pilot season is heading toward the tail-end of pickups.

The network has ordered a single dad comedy and an adult sibling comedy, Variety has learned. Both are 30-minute series that hail from ABC Studios.

The untitled single dad project is a multi-cam project, penned by Dannah Phirman and Danielle Schneider. The writing duo will executive produce with Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern.

The pilot follows an intellectual, but emotionally challenged single dad, who moves to Queens with his two young daughters and forms an unlikely family with the other residents in their apartment building.

“Losing It” is a single-cam comedy, written by DJ Dash, who will executive produce with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. The comedy marks the sixth pilot pickup for Kapital Entertainment this cycle.

The laffer is about three adult siblings and their parents who – between their minds, their marriages, their freedom, and life – are all losing it in different ways.

The two pilots join some high profile sitcom pilots at ABC, which were ordered earlier this week: an Amy Poehler-produced project starring Carol Burnett, a 1990’s-set spinoff of “The Goldbergs” and a comedy produced by Ellen DeGeneres.