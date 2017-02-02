ABC has greenlit another pair of comedy pilots, both from heavy players.

The network has picked up pilots for “Charlie Foxtrot” and “Splitting Up Together,” Variety has learned.

“Charlie Foxtrot” hails from scribe Sam Sklaver, a writer/producer on ABC’s “American Housewife.” Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment are serving as executive producers. ABC Studios is producing.

The single-camera comedy follows Captain Charlie Taylor, a cautious, lovable dentist stationed at Fort Bragg, who promises to look after his brother’s impulsive fiancée and her two misfit teens while his brother is deployed in Iraq.

“Splitting Up Together” hails from “Suburgatory” and “Selfie” creator Emily Kapnek, who penned the pilot. Ellen DeGeneres is exec producing through her company, A Very Good Production.

The single-cam comedy tells the story of a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

The pilot is based on the original Danish series, created by Mette Heeno, who will serve as an executive producer on the ABC pilot, along with Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof. DeGeneres’ producing partner Jeff Kleeman is also an EP. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

Both comedies join a hefty slate of pilot pickups at ABC, which has ordered the most pilots out of any broadcast network, keeping on track with 2015 and 2016 when the net greenlit 24 pilots.