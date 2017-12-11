You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Gives Straight-to-Series Order to Comedy From Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, Julie Bean

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kenya Barris Alec Baldwin
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABCVariety has confirmed.

All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with his progressive daughter, her girlfriend and the child they are raising together. ABC Studios, where all three creators have overall deals, will produce the series.

Barris is the creator and executive producer of the ABC comedy “Black-ish,” which is currently in its fourth season on the network. In addition, the series was nominated for two Golden Globe awards earlier Monday, including Best Television Series – Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for series star Anthony Anderson.”

Barris is repped by CAA, Principato Young, and attorney Gregg Gellman Yorn. Baldwin is repped by CAA.

More to come…

Deadline first reported this news

(Pictured: Kenya Barris, left; Alec Baldwin, right)

More TV

  • Kenya Barris Alec Baldwin

    ABC Gives Straight-to-Series Order to Comedy From Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, Julie Bean

    A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed. All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with […]

  • Golden Globe Nominations: Good News and

    Golden Globes Nominations: At Least It Was a Good Year for Strong Female Roles

    A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed. All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with […]

  • Best New Shows 2017: 'Big Little

    The Best New Shows of 2017

    A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed. All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with […]

  • Ballers Season 2 HBO

    'Ballers,' Ridley Scott's 'Strange Angel' Selected for California Production Tax Credits

    A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed. All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with […]

  • "A Solar Calculator, a Game Ball,

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: CBS Rules Thanksgiving Week

    A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed. All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with […]

  • Frankie Shaw's 'SMILF' Scores Key Comedy

    Frankie Shaw's 'SMILF' Scores Key Comedy Golden Globe Nominations

    A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed. All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with […]

  • Mario Batali

    Chef Mario Batali on Sexual Harassment: There Should Be 'Zero' Tolerance

    A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed. All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad