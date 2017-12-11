ABC Gives Straight-to-Series Order to Comedy From Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, Julie Bean

A multi-camera comedy series created by Kenya Barris, Alec Baldwin, and Julie Bean has landed a straight-to-series order at ABC, Variety has confirmed.

All three will serve as executive producers on the project, with Barris and Bean also serving as showrunners and writers. The untitled series follows a stuck-in-his-ways, opinionated, fading TV star who moves in with his progressive daughter, her girlfriend and the child they are raising together. ABC Studios, where all three creators have overall deals, will produce the series.

Barris is the creator and executive producer of the ABC comedy “Black-ish,” which is currently in its fourth season on the network. In addition, the series was nominated for two Golden Globe awards earlier Monday, including Best Television Series – Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for series star Anthony Anderson.”

Barris is repped by CAA, Principato Young, and attorney Gregg Gellman Yorn. Baldwin is repped by CAA.

(Pictured: Kenya Barris, left; Alec Baldwin, right)