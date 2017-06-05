ABC, CBS News to Carry James Comey Senate Testimony Live

ABC and CBS will break into their daytime programming on Thursday to cover James Comey’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos will anchor the network’s coverage, while “CBS This Morning” co-hosts Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King and Charlie Rose will anchor coverage for that network. Rose, King and O’Donnell will be joined in New York by “Face the Nation” anchor and chief Washington correspondent John Dickerson and chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford. The former FBI Director’s testimony is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

NBC News has yet to confirm whether or not they will carry the hearing live.

The decision to break into regularly scheduled programming for a Congressional hearing is unusual for broadcasters, indicating the incredibly high level of public interest in what Comey may or may not say regarding his interactions with President Donald Trump. Comey is expected to address whether Trump tried to influence the FBI’s investigation of Russian influence into the 2016 election, including a probe of Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump’s national security adviser in February. According to the New York Times, Comey kept detailed memos of their meetings, including one from a day after Flynn’s departure in which Trump was quoted as saying, “I hope you can let this go,” about the Flynn investigation. Comey was subsequently fired by Trump in May.

There had been speculation that Trump would use his executive privilege to block Comey’s testimony, but the White House issued a statement on Monday saying this would not be the case.

“The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established. However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony,” the White House said in a statement.