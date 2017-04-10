ABC Studios International has given a greenlight to “Harrow,” a new drama series set to be produced in Australia. ABC will partner with Hoodlum Entertainment, the Australian Broadcasting Company, and Screen Queensland to produce the series.

A crime drama, “Harrow” tells the story of forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow, a specialist at solving bizarre murder cases, but whose past hides a terrible secret that he must keep hidden.

“As our first foray into international production under ABC Studios International we’re thrilled to produce Harrow for global distribution,” said Keli Lee, managing director, international content and talent, ABC Studios International. “A compelling story and great characters resonate all over the world and Harrow is a show that global audiences will want to watch.”

Harrow is created by writer Stephen M. Irwin and Leigh McGrath. Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield are executive producers on the series.

“Hoodlum is very excited to partner with ABC Studios International on this thrilling TV series. Together we will bring the character of Harrow to life in a series that is set to hook audiences at every turn with unique cases to solve and an intriguing twist on the crime show genre,” said Robertson, Hoodlum Entertainment’s executive producer.