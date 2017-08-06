ABC’s Channing Dungey Talks ‘American Idol,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Multiplatform Viewing

ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey promised to deliver “ABC’s version of ‘American Idol’ ” when the talent competition series returns in 2018, less than two years after the series ended its storied run on Fox.

ABC is coming off a disappointment this summer with the quick flame-out of another unscripted musical competition series, “Boy Band.” Dungey acknowledged that “Boy Band” was designed to appeal to a more targeted audience niche that simply didn’t show up, but she expects “Idol” to continue to be a big-tent show as it was for 15 seasons on Fox.

“This is going to be ABC’s version of ‘American Idol,’ ” Dungey told reporters Sunday during her executive session held as part of ABC’s portion of the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour in Beverly Hills. “We’re looking forward to putting our special stamp and imprimatur on it.”

Dungey didn’t offer much in the way of specifics for the series, which is expected to bow on ABC’s air in March to draft off of the promotional platform of the network’s Academy Awards telecast on March 4.

ABC has had no luck for years in its efforts to launch a music competition series. The belly flop of “Boy Band,” which Dungey called “a creative swing for us,” is the latest example. But “Idol” is a different animal with a built-in brand.

“What I love about ‘American Idol’ is that it’s broad,” Dungey said. “We’re hoping ‘Idol’ will have the same kind of broad canvas that it has always enjoyed.”

ABC and “Idol” producer FremantleMedia North America raised eyebrows with the megabucks deal to lure Katy Perry to the new judges panel with a salary estimated at about $25 million a year. Dungey would not comment on the financials of Perry’s deal but she indicated ABC sees it as a worthy investment in bringing people to the reboot.

“We hit the jackpot with Katy,” Dungey said. “She is an enormous star.” While the network has to “make sure we make the right decisions to make the show financially viable,” having a high-wattage personality like Perry is important. The same goes for ABC’s deal with Ryan Seacrest to return as “Idol” host, she said.

“My hope is that ‘Idol’ is going to be on our schedule for a long time to come,” she said.

The ABC era of “American Idol” begins in earnest on Aug. 17 when buses leave from Portland, Ore., and Walt Disney World in Florida to begin the national search for contestants with an auditions tour that stops in numerous cities around the country. Dungey said they expect to announce the rest of Perry’s fellow judges “very soon.”

