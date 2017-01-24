ABC has ordered pilots for two new dramas — “Doomsday” and “The Good Doctor.”

“Doomsday,” from Sony Pictures Television and writer and execurtive producers Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd, is set in the aftermath of 9-11. It is describerd as telling the story of a U.S. government-instituted secret think tank comprised of the most creative minds in science and entertainment, tasked solely with dreaming up man-made disaster scenarios and their possible solutions. The ideas they invented were so dangerous that the list was sealed and the program shut down. But when a catastrophe occurs ripped from the pages of the missing doomsday book, the team is brought back years later to prevent the disasters of their own making. Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz also executive produce.

“The Good Doctor,” also from Sony, is described as telling the story of Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to win over his skeptical colleagues and save the lives of the patients he deeply cares for. Sebastian and David Kim of EnterMedia Contents executive produce with Daniel Dae Kim of 3AD and David Shore of Shore Z Productions. The pilot is based on a Korean format from KBS America.