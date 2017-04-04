Netflix has picked up “A Series of Unfortunate Events” for a third season less than a month after the streaming service announced it was ordering Season 2, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (a.k.a. Daniel Handler) and starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, the series follows the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf (Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. In addition to Harris, the series stars Patrick Warburton as narrator Lemony Snicket, Malina Weissman as Violet Baudelaire, and Louis Hynes as Klaus Baudelaire. Alfre Woodard, Joan Cusack and Aasif Mandvi also star.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to comment.

Paramount TV and Netflix began the adaptation process in 2014, a full decade after a movie franchise starring Jim Carrey as Olaf sputtered in 2004. The first season of Netflix’s show covers four of the 13 novels in Handler’s book series — two episodes for each book. The series was created by Handler and executive produced by Handler and Emmy winner Barry Sonnenfeld of “Men in Black” and “The Addams Family” fame. The first season premiered on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The book series has sold more than 65 million copies and has been translated into 43 languages.

The news comes just days after it was announced that Harris will host and executive produce a new game show called “Genius Junior” for NBC. Harris previously hosted the live variety show “Best Time Ever” on NBC, which was canceled after one season. However, as Variety previously reported, Harris and the network were committed to working together on new projects through NBC’s deal with Harris’ Prediction Productions.

TV Line first reported this news.