A+E Networks Elevates Rob Sharenow to Programming President, Eli Lehrer Joins History

Rob Sharenow
A+E Networks is making moves in its executive ranks.

Rob Sharenow has been elevated to programming presidents of A+E Networks, moving up from his previous role as EVP and general manager of A+E and Lifetime.

Former Lifetime executive Eli Lehrer is back at the company, joining History as EVP of programming. Additionally, Paul Cabana has been positioned in the newly-created role of EVP of Biography and History Digital, plus Thomas Moody has been upped to EVP of program strategy and acquisitions at A+E Networks.

