TV Ratings: ‘A Christmas Story Live’ Hits Lowest Viewership for Any Live Broadcast Musical

“A Christmas Story Live,” Fox’s latest attempt at a live musical, failed to find a significant audience Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

“A Christmas Story Live” is currently averaging a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.5 million viewers, though due to the nature of live events, those numbers could be subject to greater-than-normal adjustment later today. Nevertheless, as it currently stands, “A Christmas Story Live” is the lowest-rated and least-watched broadcast live musical to date. The 1.5 is up about 25 percent compared to Fox’s typical Sunday night, however.

It’s numbers are a far cry from 2016’s “Grease Live” (4.3, 12.2 million) on Fox, though that live musical had the advantage of not airing against an NFL game like “A Christmas Story Live” did. It also failed to pull in half the viewers of NBC’s “Hairspray Live” (2.3, 9.1 million) and even fell short of Fox’s live staging of “The Passion” (1.6, 6.6 million).

In metered market households, the special drew a 2.8 rating, compared to the 7.4 rating drawn by “Grease Live” in that measure. The “Sunday Night Football” game on NBC between Dallas and Oakland this week drew a 13.4 rating in metered market households and is currently averaging a 5.2 in adults 18-49 and 16.7 million viewers.

On ABC, an airing of “The Sound of Music” drew a 0.9 and 4.5 million viewers.

On CBS, an overrun of NFL football drove big ratings for part of the network’s Sunday lineup. As it stands, “60 Minutes” (2.8, 15 million) is up over 150 percent in the demo while “Wisdom of the Crowd” (1.1, 7.3 million) is up by 50 percent in that measure. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.9, 7 million) is currently up approximately 12 percent in the demo, while “Madam Secretary” (0.7, 5.9 million) was even.

NBC won the night with a 4.8 rating and 15.4 million viewers. CBS was second with a 2.1 and 11.6 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 1.5 but tied for fourth with ABC in total viewers with 4.5 million. ABC drew a 0.8 in the demo.