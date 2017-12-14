Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson Extends Overall Deal With Starz

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
50 Cent Power
CREDIT: Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has extended his overall deal with Starz into September 2019, the premium cabler announced Wednesday.

“I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” Jackson said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted and unscripted programming I’m looking forward to everyone seeing.”

Jackson, an executive producer for the hit series “Power,” will continue to develop new projects for the network with his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. His other projects currently in development with Starz include “Black Mafia Family” and “Tomorrow, Today.” “Black Family Mafia” is inspired by the story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and the intersection of the drug industry and the music industry. In “Tomorrow, Today,” after being falsely imprisoned, a veteran from the south side of Chicago becomes the personal experiment of a prison doctor who genetically engineers him to have heightened abilities. Set free, but on the run, the veteran must reconcile with the world that has turned against him, and use his newfound abilities for good.

“This deal recognizes how Curtis’ abilities have gone beyond music and business to include acting and show creation,” said Starz CEO and president Chris Albrecht. “We’re pleased to continue our relationship and bring new projects to his current and future fans.”

The fourth season of “Power” averaged 9.3 million multiplatform viewers per episode and is the most-watched franchise for Starz, averaging 7.4 million multiplatform viewers for all four seasons. Courtney A. Kemp serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer. Jackson executive produces along with Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, and Gary Lennon.

Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig.

More TV

  • The Office

    TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Acquires All Nine Seasons of 'The Office'

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has extended his overall deal with Starz into September 2019, the premium cabler announced Wednesday. “I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” Jackson said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted […]

  • 50 Cent Power

    Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson Extends Overall Deal With Starz

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has extended his overall deal with Starz into September 2019, the premium cabler announced Wednesday. “I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” Jackson said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Sees Ratings Lift With Donald Trump Accusers Interview

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has extended his overall deal with Starz into September 2019, the premium cabler announced Wednesday. “I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” Jackson said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted […]

  • Tavis Smiley Suspended by PBS Amid

    PBS Suspends 'Tavis Smiley' Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has extended his overall deal with Starz into September 2019, the premium cabler announced Wednesday. “I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” Jackson said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted […]

  • Variety Best TV Shows of 2017

    The Best TV Shows of 2017

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has extended his overall deal with Starz into September 2019, the premium cabler announced Wednesday. “I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” Jackson said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted […]

  • Gunpowder

    TV Review: Kit Harington in HBO's 'Gunpowder'

    Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has extended his overall deal with Starz into September 2019, the premium cabler announced Wednesday. “I am extremely pleased to expand my partnership with Starz and Lionsgate,” Jackson said. “This investment in my television and film ventures through G-Unit Film & Television will launch a wide range of new original scripted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad