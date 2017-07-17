42West Hires Former Disney Exec Joe Quenqua as Managing Director

Joe Quenqua has joined 42West as a managing director based in its Los Angeles office, Variety has learned.

Quenqua, a former Disney communications executive and PR agency veteran, assumes his new role effective immediately, working alongside fellow managing directors Susan Ciccone, Linda Guerrero, Tom Piechura, Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, and Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson. He will oversee teams in both the Los Angeles and New York offices.

“Joe’s many years of experience in the film world, not to mention his recent success in the digital, streaming, and live events spaces, make him a formidable addition to our staff,” 42West co-CEOs Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg, and Allan Mayer said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the 42West family.”

“I have had the honor of enjoying both personal and professional relationships with Leslee and Amanda for more than two decades,” said Quenqua. “I am extremely grateful to both of them, along with Allan, for giving me the opportunity to join and help build this already world-class team.”

Quenqua most recently served as executive vice president of Dan Klores Communications (DKC), heading both the firm’s national entertainment practice and its Los Angeles operations. In that role, he and his team executed both corporate and consumer campaigns for clients such as Amazon Studios, Netflix, HBO, The Walt Disney Company, Viacom, NBC/Universal, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Conde Nast Entertainment, Discovery Communications, Broad Green, Relativity Media, and many more. He was also integral to the creation of DKC/O&M, the PR industry’s first national Broadway and live events division.

Prior to DKC, he spent eleven years at Walt Disney Studios, where he led the national media strategies across all film titles and brands, including Pixar, Marvel, DreamWorks, and all Disney live action and animation. He also served concurrently as the head of global communications and worldwide publicity for Disney Theatrical Group.

Prior to Disney, he was vice president of film in the New York office of mPRm Public Relations, leading both theatrical release and award campaigns for various studios and independent distributors. Earlier in his career, he worked at PMK Public Relations, working for Dart on a variety of film projects while also managing his own personal roster of actors, writers, directors, and producers.