Fox has issued an apology for using footage of the Westgate shopping mall shooting to depict a fictional terrorist attack on Monday’s episode of “24: Legacy.”

A representative from Fox confirmed that the footage was indeed from the 2013 terrorist attack in Nairobi, stressing that the producers “very much regret using it.”

“In episode 4 of ’24: Legacy’ we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi,” reads a statement from the show’s executive producers, Evan Katz and Manny Coto. “It will be removed from all future broadcasts and versions of the show. We apologize for any pain caused to the victims and their families and are deeply sorry.”

The scene in question took place on the show’s most recent episode, “3:00 PM – 4:00 PM,” in which U.S. officials are shown footage from the central villain’s previous terror attacks. They use the video, showing masked gunmen shooting civilians in a mall and crowds running to escape the violence, to demonstrate what could occur if the show’s heroes don’t stop him.

Over the past few days, Kenyans have expressed outrage over Fox using a tragedy to dramatize the show’s own violent plot. The attack by terrorist group al-Shabaab, one of the deadliest in Kenyan history, killed 75 (including the attackers) mostly Kenyan people, and injured another 175.

Those upset with the inclusion of the video began used the hashtag #SomeoneTellFox to voice their criticism on Twitter. Many critiqued Fox for showing insensitivity to Kenyan families who lost loved ones, while others were upset that they called the location of the tragedy a “market” when it was really a Kenyan mall. One person wrote, “yes, we have those here.”

#SomeoneTellFox that you were very insensitive to do this to those who still have nightmares and lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/RvEJD2UxRP — Sam Gichuru (@SamGichuru) February 22, 2017

The drama also came under fire following its post-Super Bowl premiere that showed a Middle Eastern man murdering a white American family. The plot was slammed as “Islamophobic” and poorly timed in the wake of President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions from seven predominantly-Muslim countries.