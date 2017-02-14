A hefty lead-in from Fox’s Super Bowl LI telecast lifted “24: Legacy” to the top of Nielsen’s live-plus-seven delayed viewing numbers for scripted series for the week of Jan. 30.

The special post-Super Bowl premiere drew a 7.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 20.95 million total viewers. The episode gained a full ratings point in the demo from live-plus-same day numbers, up 16%, and gained 3.37 million viewers, up 19%.

In the demo, “24: Legacy” was followed by CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” (4.6), ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” (3.6), ABC’s “The Bachelor” (3.1), ABC’s “Scandal” (2.9), ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder” (2.5), CBS’ “Criminal Minds” (2.3), CBS’ “Superior Donuts” (2.2), CBS’ “Mom” (2.1), and NBC’s “Chicago Med” (2.1)

According to Fox, the premiere also drew a seven-day total multi-platform audience of 21.5 million viewers — the largest multi-platform audience in the history of the “24” franchise. It also is the largest seven-day multi-platform audience for a Fox show in more than a year, since the premiere last season of “The X-Files,” which drew 22.8 million viewers.

In seven-day streaming numbers on Hulu and Fox Now, the “24: Legacy” premiere averaged 568,000 total viewers.