Fox Sees Flat Volume for Primetime in TV Upfront

Fox Networks Group expects the volume of advance ad commitments for primetime programming at its Fox broadcast network to be flat, an indication that Madison Avenue may be rethinking its use of TV’s most popular time period as advertisers gain the ability to be more sophisticated in how they reach consumers.

The 21st Century Fox-owned outlet sees volume for primetime as being “on par” with what it collected in 2016’s “upfront” market, according to a person familiar with the matter. In 2016, Fox attracted between $1.47 billion and $1.64 billion for its primetime schedule, according to Variety estimates, and grew volume between 3% and 5%.

Fox isn’t the only one of the nation’s five English-speaking networks to see flat primetime results. Advertisers at CBS placed new emphasis on that network’s late-night and morning schedules, and earmarked the same amount of advance ad volume for primetime as they did in the previous year.

To be sure, primetime volume is significantly greater than that for other dayparts, but the volume growth for shows such as “CBS This Morning” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” offers a sign that some TV sponsors see other ways to reach an important crowd.

Executives at Fox Networks were said to be “pleased” by overall results, this person said, as they saw advertisers placing fewer dollars overall in TV’s upfront. Each year, TV networks try to sell the bulk of their commercial inventory for the coming programming cycle as part of the industry’s annual haggle for advance ad commitments.

Fox was able to secure increases of between 6% and 8% in the cost of reaching 1,000 viewers, a measurement known as a CPM that is central to these annual talks between TV networks and advertisers.

More to come….