Disney Sees Volume Gains for TV Upfront at ABC, Kids’ Networks

Late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel and a slew of new kids’ offerings drew advertisers to Walt Disney’s Disney/ABC TV, which notched gains in the volume of advance advertising commitments it sold in TV’s annual upfront. The results – announced publicly by the company – offer another signal that the market for TV advertising has been healthier than expected.

The company said volume was up in the “high single digit” percentage range at broadcast, cable and kids-TV holdings. The company’s Disney/ABC TV operations include the ABC broadcast network. the Freeform cable network and the company’s suite of kids outlets: Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. ABC secured between $1.7 billion and $1.96 billion in ad commitments allocated to primetime in 2016, according to Variety estimates.

