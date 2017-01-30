Julia Louis-Dreyfus has played a member of the White House on TV for years. Maybe it’s about time the actress’ role became a reality?

The 2017 Screen Actors Guild kicked off with numerous passionate political speeches, and Louis-Dreyfus began by taking a humorous look at the presidential predicament, before her speech quickly took a serious turn.

She began by joking about the Russian government’s involvement in the presidential election and President Trump’s propensity to exaggerate and use “alternative facts.”

“I won, I’m the winner, the winner is me, landslide,” Louis-Dreyfus said to a roar of laughter from the room.

Taking a moment to compose herself, Louis-Dreyfus referenced her family’s immigrant history and described Trump’s recent immigration ban as a “blemish” on the country.

“My father fled religious persecution in occupied France, and I’m an American patriot and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

The seven-time Emmy Award-winner concluded her speech by quoting a statement from SAG’s “sister guild” the WGA.

“Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from nations and of varying beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America, we are grateful for them, we stand with them, and we will fight for them.”