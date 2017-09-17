Emmys: Follow Variety’s Live Blog

Welcome to Variety’s Emmys live blog! The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are almost upon us. The ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will be broadcast live on CBS beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Formal red carpet arrivals start at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can live stream the Emmys.



Here’s the the full list of Emmy nominations. HBO’s “Westworld” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” lead the field, with 22 nods each. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is close behind with 19 noms.

With “Game of Thrones” ineligible for awards this year, five freshman shows made their way into the outstanding drama series race: “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us,” and “Westworld.” Veterans “Better Call Saul” and “House of Cards” round out the category. On the comedy side, newcomer “Atlanta” is up against “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Veep.”

